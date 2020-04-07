Menu

Health

Isolation rooms established for Calgary homeless populations at high risk of COVID-19

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted April 7, 2020 3:20 pm
Hinshaw explains social distancing exemption for homeless shelters
WATCH (April 1): Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains an exemption for homeless shelters that says mats can be only one metre apart as opposed to the recommended two metres to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, the Calgary Homeless Foundation is establishing new ways to keep vulnerable populations safe amid the outbreak.

Related News

In partnership with the City of Calgary and Alberta Health Services Calgary region, the foundation has established assisted self-isolation rooms for people who are dealing with homelessness and also displaying symptoms, have tested positive for, or have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Calgary reducing numbers in homeless shelters; relocating to hotels

The isolation sites are located in available hotels in the city and will provide medical supports to vulnerable populations. The sites will also provide a secure environment to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others in the community.

In an update on its website Monday, the Calgary Homeless Foundation said up to 100 assisted self-isolation sites will be available in the city.

“This is an unprecedented project to safely coordinate, and discussions are underway on a next step to scale additional options where appropriate,” the update stated.

READ MORE: Calgary emergency shelters rush to find homes for families amid COVID-19 outbreak

 

Both AHS and the City of Calgary helped to determine the best location for the isolation sites. The foundation noted that due to privacy concerns, the location of the centre would not be disclosed to the public.

‘We had to move forward’: Nenshi says it was important to get shelter set up for homeless

“In order to ensure that the response is orderly, coordinated, maintains privacy, and efficiently serves those most in need of this support, the location of the isolation centre will not be disclosed.”

READ MORE: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre to serve as emergency shelter amid COVID-19 crisis

For those not displaying any symptoms, more room has been made available in the city to help shelter vulnerable populations throughout the pandemic.

Hotels and the Telus Convention Centre have opened their doors to help handle the overflow of need due to the distancing guidelines implemented by AHS and the provincial government.

Calgary councillors meet remotely Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Calgary councillors meet remotely Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19AHScalgary homelessCalgary Homeless FoundationCalgary assisted isolation roomsCalgary COVID-19 homeless isolationCalgary homesless isolationCity of Calgary assisted isolationCOVID-19 assisted isolation roomsCOVID-19 vulnerable populations
