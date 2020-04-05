Province provides funding to Winnipeg homeless shelters for COVID-19 prevention

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is providing additional COVID-19-related funding for some of the agencies that help Manitoba’s homeless during this difficult time.

Friday, the province announced a total of $1.2 million will go towards Siloam Mission, the Salvation Army and the Main Street Project to help those organizations find ways to isolate homeless people who have tested positive for the disease or who are showing symptoms.

“Typically when you’re homeless, you don’t have the opportunity to self-isolate if you’re positive for COVID-19,” said Rick Lees, executive director for The Main Street Project, “so this opens up all of those opportunities to do that.”

Lees said his organization has been working with Siloam Mission and The Salvation army to open 39 isolation units in a shared shelter space on Sargent Avenue. The three not-for-profits have also recently equipped a 76,000 square-foot building on Disraeli Freeway with 190 new cots that will allow them to keep their homeless clients at a proper social distance from each other.

Jim Bell, chief executive officer of Siloam Mission, said it’s important now more than ever that the three shelters cooperate in their common goals.

“We’re on the phone every day talking about best practices, finding buildings, opportunities to staff them,” said Bell, “I’m very pleased with our ability to communicate so we can stay ahead of this (COVID-19 crisis) so we can serve Winnipeg’s most vulnerable people.”

The province said it’s also looking into additional options to support homeless and vulnerable people outside of Winnipeg as part of the province’s Manitoba Protection Plan response to COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.