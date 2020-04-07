22 more people in Waterloo Region test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says 22 more people within the region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The new numbers, released during the agency’s daily update on Tuesday, push the total number of cases in the region to 207.

The agency made some adjustments to what information is available to the public, and the new data now offers a chance to see the onset date of each case.

“This is actually the gold standard for epicurves because it is based on the date of onset of the case rather than the date the cases were reported to us,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health, said Monday.

The two high points in terms of onset dates are March 20 and April 1: on each of these days, 14 people’s symptoms began to develop.

More than a quarter, or 57, of the total cases in the region involve patients who work in health care, while 35 are connected to long-term care or retirement homes in the area.

Wang has said in the past that those numbers would be disproportionate, as health-care workers are being tested at a high rate than the general population.

There have now been 2,579 tests conducted in the region, with 1,945 coming back negative. There are currently 427 tests pending a result.

A more positive note from Waterloo Public Health’s update was that 50 people infected by the virus have now been cleared, an increase of 14.

Ontario’s total number of coronavirus cases currently sits at 4,726 after 379 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The death toll across the province now sits at 153, while 1,802 patients have recovered from the virus.