Coronavirus assessment centres open in Cambridge, Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

New coronavirus assessment centres opened in Cambridge and Waterloo on Monday.

The assessment centres are designed to assess patients but they will not be taking walk-ins.

“It’s important to note that to visit one of these sites, you must have a referral from a health care provider,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health. “Residents are able to complete the ministry’s self-assessment tool to determine if they should seek clinical assessment.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said the centres have been created to help people with lesser symptoms who may not be able to see their health-care provider.

4:24 How to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic How to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

“The majority of people who get COVID in the community, they will be able to recover on their own with self-care in their homes,” Wang said. “For some people, they have more worrisome symptoms, but not to the point that they need to immediately be taken to the emergency room or to have 911 calls.”

Story continues below advertisement

One has opened at the Westmount Walk-in Clinic in Waterloo and it will serve patients from Kitchener-Waterloo and the townships of Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich.

A second is located at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and it will serve residents of Cambridge and North Dumfries.