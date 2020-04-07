Menu

Health

2nd resident of Kitchener retirement home dies from COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 11:26 am
Updated April 7, 2020 11:27 am
Canada pushes to ramp up COVID-19 testing
WATCH ABOVE: Canada pushes to ramp up COVID-19 testing

Waterloo Public Health says that a second resident at a retirement home in Kitchener has died from COVID-19.

The news comes after another resident at the Highview Residences died over the weekend after contracting the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus assessment centres open in Cambridge, Waterloo

There are seven other residents and a staff member at the home which specializes in Alzheimer’s care that have tested positive for the disease.

There have now been four deaths in the region attributed to the COVID-19.

The numbers continue to grow at among long-term care and retirement facilities in Waterloo Region.

Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face
Coronavirus outbreak: The life-and-death decisions doctors face

Public Health says 15 residents and three staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Forest Heights Rivera, a long-term care home in Kitchener.

In addition, the first case has been recorded at Millwood Manor, a retirement home in Kitchener.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

There are now seven long-term care and retirement facilities in Waterloo Region with patients or staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of people in the area who have tested positive for the disease swelled to 207 on Tuesday, an increase of 22.

One positive note in the daily update was that 50 people who were infected by the disease have now been cleared. This total increased by 14.

