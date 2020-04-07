New Brunswick to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

On Monday, the province confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103.

Higgs also announced that a pandemic task force has been established by the provincial government to help combat COVID-19.

Higgs said the task force will be vested with decision-making authority about the pandemic response for all aspects of the health-care system, including the regional health authorities, Extra-Mural and Ambulance New Brunswick, primary care and the long-term care system.

“We need to empower, expedite and facilitate the essential workers who are putting themselves at risk to protect us all,” said Higgs. “This approach will implement actions and deploy resources across all aspects of the health-care system.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

