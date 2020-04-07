Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Jethro the cougar dies from heart disease at the Saskatoon zoo

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 1:53 pm
Jethro the cougar dies from heart disease at the Saskatoon zoo
Jethro, a cougar at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo, has died from heart disease. Supplied / Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo

Staff at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo say they are “heartbroken” over the death of Jethro the cougar.

Jethro, 11, died on the weekend from heart disease.

Related News

READ MORE: Saskatoon zoo welcomes baby sheep, new manager

“We are all heartbroken by this unexpected news,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said Tuesday.

“Jethro was a beloved member of the zoo and an amazing ambassador to Saskatoon and the visitors at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo.”

Officials said Jethro was found unresponsive on Sunday morning.

A necropsy, an animal autopsy, was carried out at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon closing leisure centres, libraries to mitigate COVID-19 risk

Story continues below advertisement

Veterinarians determined Jethro had hypertrophic cardiac disease, a thickening of the heart muscles that is hereditary.

Zoo officials said the disease usually shows no signs or symptoms but can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

It will take several weeks to get the full testing and necropsy reports back.

The life expectancy of cougars is nine to 13 years.

Cougars are found from the northern Yukon down to the Andes Mountains in South America.

Cougars are classified as least concern on the endangered species list, but are considered endangered in several provinces in Canada. In Saskatchewan, cougars are a protected species.

Getting to know the dingoes at the Saskatoon zoo
Getting to know the dingoes at the Saskatoon zoo
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonZoocougarsSaskatoon ZooSaskatoon Forestry Farm Park & ZooJeffrey MitchellSaskatoon Zoo Jeffrey MitchellSaskatoon Zoo Cougars
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.