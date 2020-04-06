Menu

Canada

Saskatoon zoo welcomes baby sheep, new manager

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 1:27 pm
Two baby mouflon sheep — a male and a female — were recently born at a Saskatoon zoo.
Supplied / Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo

The population of the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo has grown.

Two baby mouflon sheep — a male and a female — were recently born.

Zoo staff said the lambs have had their first checkups and both are doing well, as is their mother.

Mouflon sheep are native to the Middle East — primarily around eastern Iraq, Armenia and the Caucasus — and are listed as a vulnerable species.

Staff said the birth of the two lambs will help conserve and promote the conservation of the species.

The zoo also announced Jeffrey Mitchell as its new manager.

“I’m looking forward to helping the zoo grow and reach its potential,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“The conservation and education that the zoo provides is second to none in Saskatoon, and I am so excited to help show the community the amazing things we are accomplishing.”

Mitchell brings over 20 years of experience in the zoo industry to his new position.

He was most recently the director of the Henson Robinson Zoo in Springfield, Ill. He previously worked at the Cincinnati Zoo, Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium, and Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo.

