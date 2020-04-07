Suspect sought after officers find stolen SUV with children inside: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect sought in connection with a reported vehicle theft.

Officials say the incident happened on Monday around 5 p.m. in Wortley Village.

According to police, a woman parked her car in the driveway of a residence on Wortley Road while her two young children remained in the back seat of the SUV.

The vehicle was still running when the woman exited and approached the residence to speak with a family member, police say.

Officials say the suspect then entered into the driver seat unnoticed and reversed the SUV onto the roadway.

According to police, the owner of the SUV attempted to stop the vehicle by grabbing onto the window, but the suspect allegedly drove away with the two children still inside.

Police say they were contacted and found the vehicle in minutes, adding that it was abandoned on Emery Street with two children inside the car. They were reportedly both unharmed.

The suspect was nowhere to be found, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old woman with a thin build and long, dark hair in a ponytail.

Police say she was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark coat, black sunglasses and a pink elastic on her ponytail.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).