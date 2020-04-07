Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after officers find stolen SUV with children inside: London police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 12:32 pm
London police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was reportedly stolen with two children inside.
London police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle was reportedly stolen with two children inside. File/Global News

Police in London, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect sought in connection with a reported vehicle theft.

Officials say the incident happened on Monday around 5 p.m. in Wortley Village.

READ MORE: London police seeking suspect in alleged north-end carjacking

According to police, a woman parked her car in the driveway of a residence on Wortley Road while her two young children remained in the back seat of the SUV.

The vehicle was still running when the woman exited and approached the residence to speak with a family member, police say.

Officials say the suspect then entered into the driver seat unnoticed and reversed the SUV onto the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged over indecent act in vehicle — London police

According to police, the owner of the SUV attempted to stop the vehicle by grabbing onto the window, but the suspect allegedly drove away with the two children still inside.

Police say they were contacted and found the vehicle in minutes, adding that it was abandoned on Emery Street with two children inside the car. They were reportedly both unharmed.

The suspect was nowhere to be found, according to police.

READ MORE: 3 men arrested in connection to wild crash in south London, Ont. — police

Police describe the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old woman with a thin build and long, dark hair in a ponytail.

Police say she was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark coat, black sunglasses and a pink elastic on her ponytail.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon PoliceStolen VehicleSuspectVehicle TheftLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon vehicle theftstolen car with children inside
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.