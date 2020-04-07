‘Re-save our date’: U.S. couple has coronavirus-themed engagement photoshoot

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus outbreak has forced many to postpone milestone events, but one newly engaged West Virginia couple isn’t letting the virus spoil their big day.

When Tjuana Bassett and Alex Herrick got engaged on April 21 last year, they were so excited to have a beautiful spring wedding this May.

Unfortunately, a global pandemic had other plans.

“We realized around mid-March it would be a possibility, and 32 days before the wedding we officially decided to postpone,” Bassett told Global News. “After President Trump extended the social distancing to April 30, we knew we had no chance at our original date.”

They were both crushed at the loss of their spring wedding dream.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was extremely stressed out. I cried for days, and my fiancé Alex didn’t take it well either,” Bassett said. “It was hard for both of us to make the choice to postpone.”

One of their engagement photoshoot props was a pack of toilet paper, one of the many essential items that sold out for weeks across the country. Tjuana Bassett

The couple shared a kiss holding onto a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. Tjuana Bassett

After a few people sent them links on Facebook to other couples redoing their save-the-date announcements, Bassett and Herrick thought it would be a great idea to re-do theirs as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Taking to Facebook, the couple shared a light-hearted photoshoot to ask their wedding guests to “re-save our date.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the photos, they clink Corona beers and share a kiss while holding a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer. In one, Herrick gets down on one knee, offering his wife-to-be a packet of toilet paper — a once arbitrary item now with a lot more meaning thanks to coronavirus panic-buying.

“Everyone has loved [the photoshoot],” Bassett said. “They knew we were having such a hard time … and thought this was a great way to bring light to a dark situation.”

Lucky for the nearly newlyweds, they don’t have to change too much about their special day, aside from adding some fall colours for their new wedding date of Oct. 24.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca