Peterborough’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 44, more than 1,000 tested: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for Peterborough and area, the region’s health unit reported late Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough Public Health‘s daily update issued at 4:30 p.m., there remains 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, maintaining Sunday’s case status.

The health unit represents the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

Of the 44 cases, an additional one was announced resolved Monday, bringing the region’s total to eight.

The health unit now has tested 1,014 people with 749 tests confirmed negative and 221 remaining under investigation.

There have been no deaths in the region, the health unit reports.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, there remains two outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Peterborough. There remain four confirmed cases of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s at Fleming and one case at Riverview Manor, which was announced on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Across Ontario, there are 4,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the province reported Monday morning.