Health

309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 10:46 am
Updated April 6, 2020 10:48 am
Ontario reported 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,347.

The death toll has risen to 132.

The province has 589 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 with 216 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) and 160 in ICU on a ventilator.

They also reported 1,624 patients have recovered from the virus.

Ontario health workers have tested 78,796 people and 329 are currently under investigation awaiting test results as the province works through the backlog.

Ontario health officials have said there may be reporting delays for deaths related to COVID-19 as it relies on data from 34 public health units across the province to be inputted into the Ministry of Health’s disease reporting system database.

The Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 51.9 per cent of all cases.

Forty-six outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes across Ontario.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
