Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

British PM Boris Johnson in intensive care due to coronavirus symptoms

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 3:43 pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak inside 10 Downing Street in London.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 17, 2020 file photo British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak inside 10 Downing Street in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to an intensive care unit one day after being admitted to hospital, according to Reuters and BBC News.

He was taken to the ICU after his COVID-19 symptoms grew worse, his office told Reuters on Monday.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests over ‘persistent’ coronavirus symptoms

Johnson has tasked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise in his place, according to a spokesperson cited by BBC News.

Johnson, 55, first announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 27. He had been isolating at his Downing Street residence.

British PM Boris Johnson hospitalized due to COVID-19
British PM Boris Johnson hospitalized due to COVID-19

He was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusBoris Johnsoncoornavirusboris johnson ICUcovid-19 boris johnsonUK PM ICU
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.