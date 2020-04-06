B.C. health officials to provide Monday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m. PT Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Monday, the federal government opened applications for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which will provide $2,000 per month for people out of work due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, when B.C. last reported on its COVID-19 situation, the province had 1,203 lab-confirmed cases of the virus and 38 deaths.

Of the total confirmed cases, 149 were in hospital, up three from Friday, while four more people had been moved into intensive care for a total of 68 cases.

Story continues below advertisement