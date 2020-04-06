Menu

Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms its 5th coronavirus-related death, 98 total cases

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:30 pm
Of the health unit's 87 cases, 37 are travel-related, while 24 are community-acquired and 26 are a result of close contact.
Getty Images

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed its fifth death related to the novel coronavirus in addition to more than 20 new cases since Friday, bringing the local total up to 98

The person who died is a Wasaga Beach, Ont., man in his 70s with a recent travel history to Ecuador.

Ten of the new cases are among individuals in a Bradford, Ont., seniors’ home — one is a staffer, while nine are residents.

READ MORE: 309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

The rest of the new cases are in Springwater, Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Barrie, Ont.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the health unit’s 98 cases, 37 are travel-related, while 24 are community-acquired and 26 are a result of close contact. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-nine of the total cases have recovered, while 14 have been hospitalized and 33 are self-isolating.

As of early Monday afternoon, there have been 4,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including 132 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsSimcoe COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe coronavirus
