Two new cases of the novel coronavirus were identified in New Brunswick on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 103.
At a press briefing, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the new cases are of individuals in the Moncton region in their 30s and 40s. Both are connected to previous known cases.
“We are faring better than other jurisdictions… Hospital admission is relatively few,” said Russell.
“Community transmission is relatively rare and that’s why we shouldn’t relax,” she added.
Russell stressed continuing to maintain physical distancing, avoid gatherings and thoroughly wash hands.
Premier Blaine Higgs announced at the press briefing that a pandemic task force has been established by the provincial government to help combat COVID-19.
The task force consists of Russell along with Dr. Gordon Dow, infectious disease specialist of Horizon Health Network; Dr. Nicole LeBlanc, chief of staff of Vitalité Health Network; and Gérald Richard, deputy minister of Health.In a statement released on Monday, the province also said a clinical group of experts with relevant practice experience will be called upon to provide advice that will inform or validate the decisions of the task force."The situation demands that the province be able to react rapidly and effectively to ensure we minimize the impacts of this insidious virus on our citizens," said Health Minister Hugh J. Flemming, who attended the press briefing."This task force has been granted clear authority to ensure timely and effective decisions are made in real time."
