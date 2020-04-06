185 people in Waterloo Region have tested positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 185.

Over the weekend, 19 new cases were reported on Sunday, while six others were reported on Saturday.

The number of resolved cases of COVID-19 has risen 38, which includes the three people who have died since the outbreak began.

5:40 Tech expert tips on staying connected during Covid-19 Tech expert tips on staying connected during Covid-19

Over the weekend, it was announced that a man had died at the Highview Residences, a retirement home in Kitchener.

There were two new cases reported in the area in connection to retirement or long-term care residences in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

A third staff member at Sunnyside Home has been infected by the disease while an employee of Forest Heights Rivera has also caught the disease.