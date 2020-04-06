Coronavirus: Quebec cases climb to 8,580 with 27 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Quebec announced a public health emergency in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic and three weeks on, the fight continues to contain the spread of the virus.

In his daily address, Quebec Premier François Legault said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 8,580 on Monday, up 636 from Sunday.

A total of 121 people have died as a result of the illness to date.

“It’s difficult — we don’t get used to the numbers,” Legault said, extending his condolences to the families of the 27 new victims. “Behind the numbers, there are people, there are families.”

The number of people requiring hospitalization has only increased by eight since Sunday, reaching 533. Of those, 164 are in intensive care.

The province is determined to keep health-care workers on the front lines safe and is closely monitoring its stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Legault said the health-care system now has enough personal protective gloves to last for 14 days, N95 masks for 13 days, surgical masks 10 days and gowns for six days only.

“We’re working to switch over to washable gowns,” Legault said, citing the looming shortage.

Over the weekend, the government extended the closure of non-essential businesses and services until May 4. The shutdown was previously scheduled to last until April 13.

With a big part of the economy on pause, Quebec’s minister of economy and innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, announced the launch of a new website, Le Panier Bleu to encourage Quebecers to shop locally and help support the Quebec economy.

The platform doesn’t support transactions but allows users to find local merchants.

L’Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ), which represents municipalities of all sizes provincewide, backed the government initiative on Monday, launching its own ad campaign to support local online shopping.

“Together we can make a difference, as long as we focus our energy in the right place,” said Denis Martin, president of the UMO’s commission on economic development.

“The best way to help each other is to shop locally all the while keeping in mind that we must respect the rules laid down by authorities in matters of public health.”

In addition to extending the shutdown of non-essential businesses, travelling within the province has become more difficult.

Over a week ago, police checkpoints were set up to limit access to several remote regions in Quebec, including l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Nord-du-Québec and the northern territories of Nunavik and Baie-James.

The restrictions have since been extended, banning all non-essential travel to much of cottage country north of Montreal, and to Charlevoix, northeast of Quebec City.

— With files from Global’s Brittany Henriques, Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press