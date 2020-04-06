Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec health official says projections a way to meet ‘appetite’ for information

Quebec chief medical officer of health Horacio Arruda said on Monday that projections for COVID-19 are planned to be released on Tuesday and it is a way to meet the “appetite” for information that people are looking for. He said they don’t want to present too many scenarios past the end of April because it then becomes “like astrology,” and is difficult to estimate. He added officials don’t want to give a prediction for the peak because it is likely to come in Montreal earlier than Quebec as a whole.