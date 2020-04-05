18-year-old man charged with stunting in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after an RCMP officer observed a grey Honda Civic travelling at a high rate of speed on Saturday.

“The vehicle was between Exits 4 and 5, eastbound on Hwy. 125 in Point Edward,” police said in a statement.

READ MORE: Alleged texting and driving leads to vehicle crashing into Halifax bank

According to the RCMP, the speed of the vehicle was 185 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone, which led to police seizing the car.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Story continues below advertisement