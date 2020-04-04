2 more deaths from COVID-19 in Alberta as confirmed case count reaches 1,181

Alberta officials said Saturday that there are now 1,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, up by 51 since the day before.

Two additional people have died, bringing the total to 20, Alberta Health said. Both of the additional deaths were women in their 90s living at McKenzie Towne Long Term Care in Calgary.

The province said that there were also 55 new probable cases of people who are now showing symptoms after having close contact with a confirmed case. This is the first time Alberta Health has released the number of probable cases. With the probable cases, Alberta’s count sits at 1,181.

The province said that the number of recovered people is now at 196.

Of the total cases, including the probable ones, 734 are in the Calgary zone and 290 are in the Edmonton zone. There are 66 cases in the province’s Central zone, 68 in the North zone and 18 in the South zone. There are five cases where the zone is unknown, according to data from the province.

There have been 13 deaths in Calgary zone, four in Edmonton zone and three in the North zone.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the province has implemented strict social distancing rules, including a ban on gatherings of more than 15 people. It has closed all non-essential businesses and legally requires returning international travellers, close contacts of confirmed cases and people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate.

On Friday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also announced visitors would no longer be allowed at hospitals, with some exceptions, including maternity visits, parents visiting sick children and individuals visiting a person who is dying.

Province announces support for forestry industry

On Saturday, the government announced that timber dues for forestry companies in the province would be deferred for six months in an effort to help what is Alberta’s third-largest resource industry, behind energy and agriculture.

The province said that the forestry industry is facing low markets for lumber, oriented strand board and pulp due to the pandemic.

According to the Alberta government, there are 18,700 employees in the forestry sector. In 2018, it contributed almost $2.2 billion to the provincial GDP.

