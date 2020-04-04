Health officials in Atlantic Canada report 40 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The four Atlantic provinces are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 – most of them in Nova Scotia.

Health officials in that province said today 29 new cases were recorded, which brings the province’s total to 236 confirmed cases – the highest count in the region.

READ MORE: 29 new cases confirmed in Nova Scotia

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

They say most of those cases have been linked to travel or a known case, but there is clear evidence that infections are spreading within the community.

In Newfound and Labrador, eight new cases were reported, for a total of 203.

Meanwhile, health officials in New Brunswick recorded three new cases – all of them in the Fredericton area. New Brunswick now has 98 confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

1:57 N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields N.B. company and N.S. university make 3D printed face shields

Prince Edward Island’s total number of infections held steady at 22, as no new cases were reported today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020.