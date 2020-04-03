Alberta’s ‘Bits and Pieces’ medical supply program recognizes organizations’ help during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is recognizing more than 1,000 groups that have stepped up to support the province in a myriad of ways during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The government said Friday that support has “poured in” from more than 1,100 non-profit and private organizations across the province, from those making and distributing hand sanitizer to hospital gowns.

According to the government, the Bits and Pieces program is named after an initiative that had the same name and was launched by the federal government during the Second World War. That program saw manufacturers and suppliers come together to support the war effort.

“That is the kind of spirit I’m calling on Albertans to exhibit today,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

“If you are a manufacturer, if you produce goods that could be in any way useful to this fight against the pandemic, we ask you to come forward, offer your help and show us the kind of Alberta spirit in innovation in production that we can generate to help fight the pandemic.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney said he was “deeply touched” by the outpouring of support the Emergency Management Agency has already received.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“When times are tough, Alberta’s spirit of ingenuity and generosity always answers the call,” he said.

The government said it has received offers of various supplies, including:

Hotel rooms

Mobile trailers

Food and water

Hospital Gowns

Face masks

Ventilators

Sanitizer

Bedding

Other personal protective equipment

Passenger and commercial vehicles

The government said trailers being supplied by ATCO could possibly be used for COVID-19 testing sites, treatment centres or quarantine options, especially in remote or rural areas.

The program also recognizes a group of researchers at the University of Alberta who are working to make a virus-killing mask.

“Winning the battle against COVID[-19] will involve all of us,” Kenney said.

“Government obviously has a big role to play, but at the end of the day, victory will depend on the strength of our entire society, on families, on charities, on businesses [and] on civil society groups.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu also praised the groups and individuals who have offered all they can to support those who need help.

“We look at every submission and we respond to the ones that have the potential to meet a need,” Madu said.

“I look forward to continuing to watch… [these generous offers] pour in for the good of our province and our people,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will help us meet the demand for critical products and services and to keep Albertans safe.”

1:14 Calgary Cares: The Bro’Kin Yolk helps feed hungry kids during COVID-19 pandemic Calgary Cares: The Bro’Kin Yolk helps feed hungry kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone who wants to offer support to the pandemic response is asked to visit alberta.ca/covid19 online and find the links about the Bits and Pieces program.