CCS Daffodil campaign suspends face-to-face fundraising activities due to COVID-19

The month of April is Daffodil Month, a time to raise money for people living with cancer across Canada. However, for the first time ever, their face-to-face fundraiser won’t be taking place.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Cancer Society suspended all face-to-face fundraising activities for it’s Daffodil Campaign to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The changes will lead to a significant drop in donations — up to $20 million — and will impact cancer patients who are among the most vulnerable to the virus.

“Their compromised immune systems put them at a greater risk of more serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19,” said Canadian Cancer Society’s Dan Holinda.

The Daffodil Campaign has been shifted online so that those who are able can make donations to support cancer patients get access to their treatment during the pandemic.

People are encouraged to go to cancer.ca and click on the daffodil site, create a digital daffodil and follow the instructions to make their donations.

The Canadian Cancer Society plans to continue collecting donations virtually to help cancer patients across Canada.

“It’s hard on everyone and all we are trying to do is to still stay forefront for cancer patients who are in this desperate time when some of them are not even getting access to their treatment,” Holinda said.

The Canadian Cancer Society is also reducing its expenses and laying off workers as part of fallout of the changes they are making because of the pandemic.