Coronavirus: Saskatchewan tourism finding light in a time of self-isolation

While Saskatchewan residents continue to self-isolate and practice social distancing, Tourism Saskatoon and Tourism Regina have options for those looking for something to do.

Travel writer and global explorer Ashlyn George, who writes blogs for both cities, recently highlighted eight self-guided, audio and digital tours in the Queen City.

“It’s an interesting time right now because you can’t go out and tour around places like you normally could,” George said.

“As a travel writer you have to be able to pivot and look at alternative angles, so this was the perfect fit, especially because Regina has so many digital and audio tours to do that a lot of people don’t know about.”

George says at a time when COVID-19 is keeping people apart, it’s an option for those looking to shake things up and take advantage of what Regina has to offer.

“It’s those little quirky stories and facts that either you didn’t know about or never heard about. Things kind of get forgotten when it comes to history unless somebody is keeping it alive,” George said.

“I didn’t know the Warehouse District was home to a 600-seat football stadium in the early 1900s, kind of the origin of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Even in the Cathedral District and how there is a little love story that started in a shoe store in the 1960s. It doesn’t matter what generation it is; everybody loves a good story.”

George recommends people get outside and check out the tours, as long they continue to practice social distancing.

If people are wanting to stay inside, she says Google Maps’ streetview feature works great as well.

Included on the list are: Entertaining the City: Regina Warehouse District’s Audio Walking Tour, Wascana Park Self-Guided Walking Tours and Village Voices: Cathedral District Audio Walking Tour.

Tourism Regina’s director of tourism Ashley Stone says COVID-19 has been a challenge to navigate, but also believes it’s crucial for the community to step up and continue to support local.

“Tourism in Regina and throughout the entire visitor economy has essentially come to a halt and we see the impact on small, medium and large businesses,” Stone said.

“Our role is to support them at this time. There is opportunity for people to buy gift cards or give positive reviews on their website for their social media platforms.”

Tourism Saskatoon is also taking action, launching its Stay Connected campaign on Monday — highlighting things to do each day of the week.

For example, on Tasty Tuesdays, residents are encouraged to support local businesses whether it is ordering takeout or sharing their online content.

Saturday focuses on arts and culture and taking advantage of the city’s virtual art tours. On Sunday, Tourism Saskatoon wants people to think of ways they can help other community members while keeping in mind social distancing.

“The basis of our campaign is to just keep people connected and supporting one another and our community,” said Sarah Berger, Tourism Saskatoon’s director of media.

“We can weather this storm and come out stronger afterwards and be ready to open our arms when people are welcomed back into our community.”

When it comes to both cities, George says something else worth checking out are the many statues.

“You can do a little driving tour with your family and check out all the different statues and read their stories [on the plaques],” George said.

Further details on Tourism Regina and Saskatoon initiatives can be found on their websites.

