Saskatoon woman had loss of smell, taste before positive COVID-19 test

A Saskatoon woman who tested positive for COVID-19 says she wants people to do whatever they can to flatten the curve.

Not because her case is severe, but because it isn’t.

“Everyone needs to do their part, because it doesn’t matter whether you’re young or old, healthy or unhealthy,” said Renae Sotnikow on her 12th day of quarantine.

Sotnikow spoke with Global News by video chat from her Saskatoon home Friday. She has not seen her husband or two children, aged seven and nine, in-person since she tested positive on March 25.

“My children and my husband have not displayed any symptoms, which has been fantastic, but I think it’s because we were very diligent in me being isolated from my family,” she said.

Sotnikow’s routine changed, like many others in Saskatchewan, around mid-March.

“On Monday, March 16, I had a bit of a sore throat, which is very common for me. But that was the day that everything, I guess, got real,” she said.

The province was under a state of emergency, schools shut down and people began to self-isolate and physically distance.

“Three more sleeps until I get to hug my children and my husband.” Tweet This

Sotnikow said she cancelled a hair appointment on Friday, March 20. A day later, she woke up without a sense of taste or smell.

“I couldn’t tell anything at all. Whether it was coffee or water or something stronger, nothing had any flavour,” she said.

“The loss of taste and smell was a real trigger for me.”

Sotnikow Googled the symptoms without thinking about the novel coronavirus, but found loss of taste and smell could be possible symptoms of COVID-19.

The following day, she received a call from a friend saying she had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

She later learned that was false information, but Sotnikow had already called 811 and got tested Monday, March 23. She was confirmed positive for COVID-19 the next day.

“From there, I went through and cleaned and sanitized my house the best I could and isolated myself from my husband and children,” she said, adding she gets daily check-ins from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“I’ve been asking lots of questions, and they’ve done their best to answer everything that they can. Sometimes it’s hard because they just don’t know the answer.”

Renae Sotnitkow says there’s “three more sleeps” until she gets to hug her husband and children. Renae Sotnitkow / Submitted

For the last 12 days, Sotnikow has been keeping to herself in the basement, where she has her own washroom, place to sleep and office to work. She FaceTimes her kids from a floor below.

“Three more sleeps until I get to hug my children and my husband,” she said.

“Fortunately I had a mild case, so I didn’t struggle with any breathing issues. I’ve been doing an hour-and-a-half workout a day, every day, and that’s been keeping me sane.”

Sotnikow said she now knows six people who have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them is a client of her at-home nail business, who stopped in March 16.

She said there’s no official determination of where or how she contracted COVID-19.

“Could have been anywhere, really. That’s why it’s so important that people just stay home,” she said.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Take those precautions: self-isolate, self-monitor and wash your hands.”

