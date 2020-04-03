Support on the way for Hamilton artists struggling amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A relief fund and online performance series are being launched to support struggling Hamilton, Ont., artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Hudson, community engagement officer for the Hamilton Arts Council, says the relief fund will provide $100 to $1,000 per month to offset the loss of revenue from cancelled performances, community events, educational and professional presentations.

Hudson says the pandemic is a double-hit for many artists who rely on secondary income from the food and hospitality industry, through “serving work or whatever else that looks like.”

Hudson says the online video performance series, which will be launched by Hamilton singer-songwriter Terra Lightfoot on Tuesday, will be conducted “telethon-style” to support their financial relief efforts.

He says “provided the donations keep coming in and the support continues to build, then that fund will be there for them.”

The performance series will include one performance each afternoon, Tuesdays-through-Fridays, and aims to showcase all artistic genres.

Practicing artists in need of support can access relief funding by filling out an online application form, found here.

