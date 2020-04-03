Temporary medical clinics established in Truro and New Glasgow for people without primary care

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has established two new, temporary clinics for people who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinics, in Truro and New Glasgow, will operate between April 6 and June 30.

In a news release, NSHA said the clinics are for people who “do not have a primary care provider during the pandemic.”

“These clinics are for those who have already added their names to the Need a Family Practice Registry, as an interim option to receive care other than local emergency departments,” said Dr. Aaron Smith, interim medical executive director, Northern Zone, Nova Scotia Health Authority, in the release.

“As we continue to prepare our facilities to care for patients with COVID-19, these clinics will be available to meet the immediate health care needs of those who do not currently have a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Anyone who does not have a primary care provider can add their name to the registry online at needafamilypractice.nshealth.ca.”

The majority of the appointments through the clinics will be virtual, either by phone or video, the release said. Patients needing an in-person appointment will also be seen, as determined by the primary care provider.

The clinics will provide appointments for treatment of illnesses and injuries, like:

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Back, joint, or muscle aches and pains

Earaches

Mild headaches

Eye irritation and infections

Urinary problems

Asthma (mild to moderate)

Bites and stings

Rashes, hives, and mild allergic reactions

Cuts, scrapes, bruises, and other minor wounds

Other minor conditions or minor injuries

Appointments are to be arranged by phone. People without a primary care provider and who are on the registry can call:

New Glasgow (serving Pictou County): 902-752-8643 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Truro (serving Colchester East Hants: 902-899-2273 Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People with flu-like symptoms or a worsening cough are asked to complete a COVID-19 self-screening at 811.novascotia.ca, and call 811 for advice, rather than making an appointment at one of the clinics.

