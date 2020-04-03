West-end power outage caused by impaired driver, say Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly caused a power outage that lasted for hours in the city’s west-end.

Police say a Nissan Pathfinder struck a hydro pole in the area of Nottinghill Avenue and Woodbine Road on April 1, just after 5 p.m.

“The pole came down, causing sparking live wires and a power outage to some west-end residents,” Kingston police said.

The outage affected the Cataraqui Woods and Midland Park neighbourhoods for most of Wednesday night. Some residents reported not having power until Thursday morning.

Kingston police and Frontenac paramedics assessed the 45-year-old male driver at the scene.

Police say he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

He was charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams blood-alcohol level.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he could see a minimum one year’s suspension if convicted.