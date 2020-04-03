Menu

Crime

Fire on Quartz Drive last month deliberately set, investigation finds 

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 11:39 am
There’s no word on whether charges have been laid.
There’s no word on whether charges have been laid. Jeremy Keefe / Global News

A fire that razed the back of a Spryfield home last month was deliberately set, a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) investigation has found.

Halifax Regional Police said crews responded to the fire at 32 Quartz Drive at around 1:15 a.m. on March 22.

READ MORE: No injuries as suspicious fire damages Spryfield home

Firefighters arrived to find the back side of the house engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt and the only person inside at the time was able to safely exit.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated while firefighters put out of the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire about 30 minutes after arriving.

In a fire investigation summary posted online Friday, HRFE said the cause of this fire is classified as incendiary – or having been deliberately set.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating suspicious fire on Clyde Street

There’s no word on whether charges have been laid.

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey. 

