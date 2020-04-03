Fire on Quartz Drive last month deliberately set, investigation finds 

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that razed the back of a Spryfield home last month was deliberately set, a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) investigation has found.

Halifax Regional Police said crews responded to the fire at 32 Quartz Drive at around 1:15 a.m. on March 22.

Firefighters arrived to find the back side of the house engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt and the only person inside at the time was able to safely exit.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated while firefighters put out of the flames. They were able to extinguish the fire about 30 minutes after arriving.

In a fire investigation summary posted online Friday, HRFE said the cause of this fire is classified as incendiary – or having been deliberately set.

There’s no word on whether charges have been laid.

With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey.