City of Kawartha Lakes working to get more services on track during coronavirus pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic continues, roads still need repairs in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

But how to tackle the issue is still a major question mark as the municipality can’t send out teams together during a time where physical distancing is mandated and gatherings of five or more are prohibited.

“We are still focusing on essential services,” Mayor Andy Letham said on a teleconference with reporters Friday morning.

“We’re working with our managers and directors to start bringing some of the other businesses online, you know, landfills, roads and some regular maintenance that’s falling behind.”

But Letham stressed staff safety as the municipality brings the services back.

“We recognize as we feed these processes back, we need to lead by example and we need to keep our staff and the public safe in this process,” Letham said.

“Traditionally we fill potholes with four guys in a truck. We can’t do that anymore. How do we do that and do it safely?” Tweet This

Letham suggested sending more than one truck, but said that’s still up for discussion, noting that it will likely take longer to do the same work during this pandemic.

“We’re challenging our managers and directors over the next few weeks, as the weather clears up, and how do we do that and do it safely? Does that involve two guys in two trucks? It’s not going to happen as fast as it’s happened in the past, but we’re getting back to these services,” said Letham.

The mayor also touched on residents going out to enjoy the warmer weather saying to be mindful of physical distancing and not gathering in groups.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about people out and about, getting fresh air. We need to stay home and listen to advice about gatherings. We can’t have our police running around every time we see 5 or 6 people walking down a street.”

The mayor also said the city isn’t looking at closing its only municipally-owned 172-site seasonal trailer park near Kirkfield, Ont., yet.

He noted Centennial Trailer Park isn’t opened for the season until May.

On March 30, the city put out a call for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for its paramedics.

It’s appealing to manufacturers and health-care practitioners, such as veterinarians, dentists and other medical offices that may have the following items available to contact the municipality:

Surgical Gowns or Coveralls – disposable, elasticized cuffs, cover front and back with ties to fasten and be fluid resistant

N95 Masks – 3M1870+, 3M9210+ and 3M9211+

Surgical Masks

Face Shields – need to cover the entire face, manufactured of a clear, anti-fog material, disposable, adjustable, be capable of being worn over eyeglasses

Hand Sanitizer – be a minimum of 99.0 per cent effective against a broad range of bacteria, be alcohol-based with a minimum concentration 60 per cent, be available in personal-size containers

Cavi Wipes

Anyone with a supply of these items is asked to call Launa Macey, supervisor of procurement with the City of Kawartha Lakes at 705-324-9411, ext. 1875 or by email at lmacey@kawarthalakes.ca.

“Donations from the public have greatly helped with our supply, but we continue to need additional support for the coming weeks as we endeavour to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated Patricia Bromfield, Deputy Chief of Operations, Kawartha Lakes Paramedics.

