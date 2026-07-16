Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Metro Vancouver CAO Jerry Dobrovolny could be on his way out

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 8:47 pm
1 min read
Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny. View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Global News has learned Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny could be on his way out.

During a closed board meeting on Thursday, Metro Vancouver directors requested the Chair, Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, begin the process of relieving Dobrovolny of his duties.

We’re told the hope is a “mutual parting of the ways” will be arranged in the next few days.

Dobrovolny has been under fire since the massive cost overruns of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and concerns raised by several mayors and councillors from across the region over “scope creep” at the regional district, board stipends and executive compensation.

Click to play video: 'Law firm investigating Metro Van leaks'
Law firm investigating Metro Van leaks
In April, Global News learned that Metro Vancouver has hired a law firm, on the taxpayer’s dime, to investigate how information has been getting released to the media.

Forty-one mayors and councillors, who are also directors at Metro Vancouver, are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional government launched the investigation, which was sparked by a Global News story about management and dysfunction at Metro Vancouver.

Global News has reached out to Metro Vancouver for comment.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices