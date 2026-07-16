Metro Vancouver CAO Jerry Dobrovolny could be on his way out

Global News has learned Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny could be on his way out.
During a closed board meeting on Thursday, Metro Vancouver directors requested the Chair, Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, begin the process of relieving Dobrovolny of his duties.
We’re told the hope is a “mutual parting of the ways” will be arranged in the next few days.
Dobrovolny has been under fire since the massive cost overruns of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant and concerns raised by several mayors and councillors from across the region over “scope creep” at the regional district, board stipends and executive compensation.
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Forty-one mayors and councillors, who are also directors at Metro Vancouver, are under investigation.
The regional government launched the investigation, which was sparked by a Global News story about management and dysfunction at Metro Vancouver.
Global News has reached out to Metro Vancouver for comment.
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