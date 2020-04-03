Menu

Crime

Ottawa driver charged in 2-vehicle collision at Alta Vista intersection: police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 10:45 am
Updated April 3, 2020 11:01 am
Ottawa police say two drivers were injured after a two-vehicle collision at Riverside Drive and Pleasant Park Road on Thursday evening. One of the drivers is facing charges in the incident.
OPS Duty Inspector / Twitter

A 34-year-old Ottawa man hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision south of downtown on Thursday evening has been charged with careless driving and two other offences, police say.

Ottawa police were called to the car crash at Riverside Drive and Pleasant Park Road just before 5:40 p.m., a spokesperson said.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, according to police. One sustained minor injuries and the other was taken to hospital with “severe” but non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said firefighters extricated one driver from a vehicle on scene but couldn’t confirm which driver.

Police say the seriously-injured driver has since been charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance and driving a vehicle with cannabis “readily available.”

Road closures were in effect after the collision and have since been lifted.

