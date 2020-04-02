Ottawa man charged with voyeurism, harassment after Sandy Hill incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man has been charged with voyeurism and criminal harassment in connection with an incident Thursday morning in the city’s Sandy Hill neighbourhood downtown, police say.

At around 8:15 a.m., Ottawa police responded to a complaint about a man who had climbed onto a balcony that looks into an apartment window in the 200 block of Daly Avenue, police said in a news release.

Officers then tracked down a man who matched the description of the suspect, the police service said.

“Further investigation determined that the same man had been seen at the same building [Wednesday] evening, and had engaged the victim in unwanted conversation,” police wrote in the statement.

Police said they’ve since charged a 37-year-old man with voyeurism, criminal harassment and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused man is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.

The charges come just over three weeks after Ottawa police arrested a Gatineau man and charged him with voyeurism and trespassing by night in connection with seven incidents, in the same neighbourhood, that occurred between mid-November and early March.

In their statement on Thursday, police thanked Sandy Hill residents for reporting the “suspicious behaviour.”

Investigators urged anyone with information regarding the most recent voyeurism incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5166 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.