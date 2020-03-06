Menu

Crime

Ottawa police arrest Gatineau man in Sandy Hill for voyeurism

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 3:39 pm
Ottawa police have arrested a Gatineau man and charged him with voyeurism after he was allegedly caught peering into a woman's window in Sandy Hill.
Ottawa police have arrested a Gatineau man and charged him with voyeurism after he was allegedly caught peering into a woman's window in Sandy Hill. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A Gatineau man has been arrested for allegedly peeping into an apartment window in Sandy Hill.

Ottawa police say they received a call early Friday morning about a man looking into a window in the 500 block of Chapel Street.

READ MORE: Police share photos of man wanted in 7 voyeurism incidents in Ottawa

When police arrived, they say they found a man matching the description given by the caller.

“After a brief interaction, the man ran away from officers and was subsequently arrested on Sweetland Avenue,” an Ottawa police new release read.

Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Gendreau of Gatineau was charged with trespassing by night, voyeurism and resisting arrest.

Police say they are still trying to determine whether or not this incident is related to other similar incidents in the Sandy Hill area in that last few months.

Between October 2019 and March, several people reported a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt peering into multiple windows in Sandy Hill.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Ottawa police released this photo of a man suspected of “peering into” women’s windows overnight in Ottawa’s Sandy Hill neighbourhood.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Ottawa police released this photo of a man suspected of “peering into” women’s windows overnight in Ottawa’s Sandy Hill neighbourhood. Ottawa police handout

In late 2019, seven different incidents of voyeurism were reported in the Sandy Hill area.

On Feb. 6, 2020, Ottawa police released information about a man peering into a woman’s window twice over two days.

Camera found in Tim Hortons washroom, man charged with voyeurism
Camera found in Tim Hortons washroom, man charged with voyeurism

Despite this arrest, Ottawa police are asking residents to continue to report suspicious activity in the area.

They are also asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca. 

