Crime

Police share photos of man wanted in 7 voyeurism incidents in Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 1:07 pm
On Dec. 12, 2019, Ottawa police released this photo of a man suspected of "peering into" women's windows overnight in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood between early October and December.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Ottawa police released this photo of a man suspected of "peering into" women's windows overnight in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood between early October and December. Ottawa police handout

Ottawa police are releasing photos of a man wanted for repeated voyeurism in a downtown residential neighbourhood in hopes the public can help identify him.

The police service first said last week that detectives are investigating seven separate voyeurism incidents that happened overnight in Sandy Hill between early October and December this year.

A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was witnessed “peering into” women’s windows between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. in all cases reported to police, the police force said last week.

The police force’s central criminal investigations unit is handling the probe and investigators are asking people to help them track down the suspect.

“We wish the public to be vigilant and report any such incidents to police,” Ottawa police said on Dec. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Sandy Hill is a neighbourhood on the east side of the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa, adjacent to Centretown and the ByWard Market. The area is also home to the University of Ottawa campus.

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or any of the voyeurism incidents to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5625 or e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.

