Annual Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival cancelled over COVID-19 concerns

Officials with the annual Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival have cancelled this year’s event due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The festival’s board of directors made the announcement in a news release Friday morning.

The 88th festival was scheduled to run between May 27 and June 1. The release said it would be rescheduled for 2021.

Festival president Logan Morse said “uncertainty about what the situation will be in the coming months” made it impossible to proceed with the event.

The Province of Nova Scotia is under a state of emergency until at least April 19. Nova Scotians are subject to fines if they do not follow self-isolation orders or engage in appropriate social distancing.

“It is not feasible at this time to move ahead with planning for 2020, so pushing the 88th Festival to next year is really the best option,” he said in the release.

The Town of Kentville hosted some of the festivals marquee events, including the Grand Street Parade, a children’s parade and a fireworks show.

“We looked at every alternative but unfortunately because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was virtually impossible to find a way to move forward with the festival and protect our community at the same time,” said Kelly Rice, the town’s chief administrative officer, in the festival’s release.

The release said vendors and contractors booked previously for the 2020 event will be contacted by the festival office.

It said patrons who had already paid for 2020 will be offered a refund or credit toward next year.

