NSHA issues public advisory of two potential COVID-19 exposures

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has issued a public advisory of two potential COVID-19 exposures last month.

A press release from the NSHA says that the potential exposures occurred on March 15 at Eagles Funeral Home in Westville, N.S., and the Alma Fire Hall.

“This notification is being made out of an abundance of caution as Public Health now starts contact tracing 48 hours before symptom onset. These events fell within that 48-hour period,” the NSHA said in a press release.

The organization says that anyone who may have been exposed at the funeral home or fire hall are “just past” the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

However, they are asking anyone who was at that location and have since developed any symptoms to call 811.

This will help the NSHA identify any connected cases and will aid in their efforts to contain the pandemic.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

