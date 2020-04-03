Longtime Hamilton, Ont., family doctor Angelo Zizzo has died

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Angelo Zizzo, a longtime family physician in Hamilton, has died.

A family friend confirmed Zizzo’s death, adding that he died in hospital this week.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Since 1967, Zizzo treated thousands of patients, young and old, and had one of Hamilton’s largest practices of family medicine.

During his career, Zizzo served as president of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine and hosted a weekly talk show called Health Matters on CHML in the 1990s.

More to come.