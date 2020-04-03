Menu

Canada

Longtime Hamilton, Ont., family doctor Angelo Zizzo has died

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 3, 2020 11:27 am
Updated April 3, 2020 11:35 am
Longtime Hamilton family physician Dr. Angelo Zizzo has passed away.
Dr. Angelo Zizzo, a longtime family physician in Hamilton, has died.

A family friend confirmed Zizzo’s death, adding that he died in hospital this week.

The cause of death has not been announced.

Since 1967, Zizzo treated thousands of patients, young and old, and had one of Hamilton’s largest practices of family medicine.

During his career, Zizzo served as president of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine and hosted a weekly talk show called Health Matters on CHML in the 1990s.

More to come.

