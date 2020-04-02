Menu

Health

Alberta suspends hospital parking fees during COVID-19 pandemic

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 4:55 pm
B.C. government suspends hospital parking fees during COVID-19 crisis
WATCH (March 30): After Global News reported that some B.C. nurses were finding $80 parking tickets after their shifts, the B.C. government has suspended pay parking at all government facilities.

The government of Alberta announced Thursday that as of April 3, parking will be free at hospitals across the province.

The change will remain in effect at all Alberta Health Services facilities — for health-care workers and the general public — until the novel coronavirus outbreak is over.

READ MORE: Parking confusion at Edmonton hospital costs man $88

The province said many health-care workers are working from home or at a variety of sites. Getting rid of parking fees and the need for parking passes will make these transitions easier.

The change will also reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread from touch screens and buttons at parking areas.

People visiting AHS sites are asked to still respect the parking spots allocated for staff, including those for emergency vehicles.

READ MORE: Temporary free parking at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19 crisis

The province believes this will equal a loss of about $7.6 million a month in parking revenue.

While parking at AHS sites will be free during the pandemic, parking violations — for parking in fire lands, for instance — will still be enforced.

Fees for parking will be reinstated once visitor restrictions are lifted by Alberta Health.

Coronavirus: petition launched to waive hospital parking fees for health-care workers
Coronavirus: petition launched to waive hospital parking fees for health-care workers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta GovernmentAHSAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Hospital parkingAlberta hospitalsHospital parking fees
