YMCA of Regina re-opening 2 childcare centres after family tests negative for COVID-19

The YMCA of Regina says they are re-opening two of their childcare locations after they were temporarily closed to await the test results of a family who was being tested for COVID-19.

The Northwest and Rochdale childcare locations will reopen on Friday after being closed for several days.

On March 30, a parent within one of the centres reported to staff they and their child were being tested as a result of experiencing similar symptoms related to COVID-19, said the YMCA in a press release.

On Wednesday, the YMCA of Regina received information from the family that both tests returned with negative results.

Staff and centre directors are currently completing an extensive cleaning on both centres to prepare for the re-opening on Friday. The centres will continue to provide care to families who need to continue to work within essential services or allowable businesses, says the YMCA.

Both centres will continue with the increased safety protocols that were in effect prior to the closure, which include:

Conducting and recording temperature checks of children as they enter the centre and questionnaires for children’s parents

Separation of children to no more than eight per room per age group

Proper allocation of staff to each room to maintain ratio of consistent supervision

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of the centres conducted before, during and after business operations

