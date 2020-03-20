Coronavirus: Child-care options for essential workers in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Child-care centres are being prepared to help emergency and coronavirus pandemic response workers.

The government of Saskatchewan is working to re-purpose child-care facilities in schools to provide child-care spaces beginning on Monday, March 23.

Priority for these spaces will be given to staff in health care and other pandemic response workers for infant, toddler, preschool and school-aged children to provide support to those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said the government has been working with child-care providers in schools to provide this essential service.

“We know the impact this change has on families during these times,” he said. “We are looking for everyone to contribute to the support for the broad community response to the COVID-19 virus.”

The list of emergency and pandemic response workers eligible for child-care spaces includes:

Employees directly related to providing essential services in health care, including employees working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, community and primary health, home care, personal care homes, labs, pharmacies, COVID-19 assessment and testing sites, scheduling departments and payroll departments, including nurses, physicians and physician clinic staff, emergency medical services staff, and other staff essential to the operations of these facilities/departments.

Employees working directly in child protection, income assistance and community living connected to the Ministry of Social Services.

Employees working directly in residential services connected to the Ministry of Social Services.

Child-care centre employees of licensed child-care facilities.

Employees directly related to providing essential services in SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, water and wastewater management.

Employees directly related to providing essential services for police and fire.

Employers are being notified by the government of Saskatchewan Friday to provide information to those workers responding to the pandemic.

Child-care centres that are not located in schools are able to continue operation at this time.

More information is available on the province’s coronavirus website.

