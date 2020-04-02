Dolly Parton says coronavirus pandemic is a ‘lesson’ from God

Dolly Parton has sent out a message to her fans urging them to “keep the faith” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Friday, the self-isolating Jolene singer took to Instagram from the comfort of her home, sharing her thoughts on the novel coronavirus and why she believes it’s important to “make light of the situation.”

‘’Well hello. It’s Dolly, climbing the stairway to heaven, because the virus has scared the h-e-l-l out of us,” Parton sings at the beginning of the lighthearted video.

‘’I’m not making light of the situation,” says the 74-year-old. “Well, maybe I am, because it’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation,” she adds with a smile.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winner said that she believes God played a part in the global health crisis, using it as a “lesson” for “us.”

“I think God is in this, I really do,” says Parton. “I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.’’

She continued: ‘’I think that when this passes, we’re gonna all be better people. I know that I have a positive attitude about it, as negative as it seems to be right now. So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared, it’s gonna be alright, God loves us.’’

A day after checking in with her fans, Parton announced that on April 2, in partnership with Imagination Library, she will kick off a 10-week spanning digital web series called Goodnight with Dolly.

Parton will read stories to children that they can watch through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

In a statement, the Imagination Library said Parton wants the initiative to “focus on comforting and reassuring children during the shelter-in-place mandates” that are in place because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dolly hopes these videos will provide a welcomed distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books in the hearts of the children who see them,” the message reads.

