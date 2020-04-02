Public Health reports 1st COVID-19 death in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health has announced its first death related to the novel coronavirus in Guelph, Ont., after an individual in their 80s died.

It was announced on Thursday by the medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer, who offered sympathies on behalf of Public Health to the family and friends of the deceased.

“I am sorry we have such a tragic reminder of how dangerous COVID-19 is,” Mercer said in a statement.

She is urging residents to continue to practise social distancing and stay home.

Out of respect for the family, Public Health did not release any information about the individual who died.

As of Thursday afternoon, Guelph was reporting 27 positive cases of COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

