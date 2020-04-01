COVID-19 outbreak declared at Guelph’s Homewood Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Guelph’s Homewood Health Centre.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two staff members and one patient tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The three cases at the mental health and addictions facility are linked and this is considered an outbreak in the Addiction Medicine Service Unit.

Public Health said they are working with Homewood, which has already initiated increased infection controls and are currently tracking close contacts related to the cases.

Global News has reached out to Homewood Health Centre for more information and will update this story when we hear back.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guelph.

