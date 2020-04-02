COVID-19 cases in Hamilton increase to 127, 2 of them fatal: public health

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health (HPH) reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on April 2, bringing the city’s overall total of positive cases to 127.

In an update at city hall on Thursday, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, medical officer of health, said 39 per cent of the cases are connected to travel, with 23 per cent believed to have come through community transmission.

The city now has two COVID-19 deaths, after an 88-year-old woman at Heritage Green nursing home died on Monday, according to public health. The resident had not been hospitalized prior to her death.

It’s the second death from the Stoney Creek care home – an 80-year-old woman died at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Charlton Avenue East on March 24.

The city says six more people from Heritage Green have had lab tests come back positive for COVID-19 – four residents and two staff.

Test results on the remaining symptomatic staff and residents are expected in the next few days.

Richardson also revealed that the city has declared an outbreak at another care home not far from St Joe’s on Charlton.

Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street has one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the city.

“In this second outbreak, we are still working with the facility to understand that outbreak and what is happening there,” said Richardson.

Forty-one cases have been resolved with those individuals no longer showing signs of the virus, according to public health.

The city also confirmed 1,683 visits have been made to the two assessment centres on Main Street West and at the east end clinic at 2757 King Street East. Almost 1,200 tests have been completed.

Meanwhile, Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported another death on Thursday. The counties are jointly reporting 34 positive cases as of April 2 with a total for four deaths due to the new coronavirus.

Three of the deaths have been connected to a long-term care home in Hagersville, Ont.

Niagara region public health (NRPH) saw a spike in its cases with another 21 reporting positive test results moving that region’s total of infected to 82 as of Thursday.

This week, NRPH declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities including three homes in Welland – Rapelje Lodge, Royal Rose Place, and Seasons – as well as Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls.

Three people in Niagara have died during the pandemic with at least one connected to a long-term care home. Eleven of the regions 82 cases are no longer carrying the virus, according to public health.

COVID-19 UPDATE — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the following locations: Lundy Manor, Rapelje Lodge & Royal Rose Place. The homes will be communicating with staff and families. Our confirmed outbreaks webpage is updated daily at 4:30 p.m. https://t.co/1NIopJlam3 pic.twitter.com/0ynFVsZhAp — Niagara Region Public Health (@NRPublicHealth) April 1, 2020

Halton Region reported seven more positive cases on Thursday with the area now reporting 81 in total with another 38 symptomatic people awaiting test results.

The bulk of the region’s positive cases, 31, reside in Oakville.

Brant County also saw a bump to 29 confirmed cases compared to the 17 reported on Wednesday. Only one case has been connected to travel outside of Canada, and only one has been determined to have come from community transmission, according to the Brant County Health Unit.

