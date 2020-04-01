Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 426 new coronavirus cases, total at 2,392 and 37 deaths

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 10:51 am
Updated April 1, 2020 11:01 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says surge of cases in Ontario expected (March 31, 2020)

Ontario has reported 426 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,392.

The province has also announced four more deaths for a total of 37 related to COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 cases mark the most significant increase the province has seen in a single-day.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: City of Toronto cancels events through June 30, including Pride Parade

The number of resolved cases has increased to 689.

Ontario health workers have tested 57,874 people for the virus and 3,135 are currently under investigation and awaiting test results, which is down from Tuesday (where 4,280 people were under investigation).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Men and women diagnosed with COVID-19 is evenly split in half.

Breakdown of ages:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 19 and under: 2.3% of cases.
  • 20-39: 30.3% of cases.
  • 40-59: 35.5% of cases.
  • 60-79: 25.4% of cases
  • 80 and over: 6.4% of cases.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus Ontariocoronavirus ontario cases
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.