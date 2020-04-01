Ontario reports 426 new coronavirus cases, total at 2,392 and 37 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Ontario has reported 426 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,392.

The province has also announced four more deaths for a total of 37 related to COVID-19.

The new COVID-19 cases mark the most significant increase the province has seen in a single-day.

The number of resolved cases has increased to 689.

Ontario health workers have tested 57,874 people for the virus and 3,135 are currently under investigation and awaiting test results, which is down from Tuesday (where 4,280 people were under investigation).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Men and women diagnosed with COVID-19 is evenly split in half.

Breakdown of ages:

Story continues below advertisement

19 and under: 2.3% of cases.

20-39: 30.3% of cases.

40-59: 35.5% of cases.

60-79: 25.4% of cases

80 and over: 6.4% of cases.

More to come.

View link »