Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 1 2020 5:41pm 02:33 Toronto amps up its COVID-19 response Toronto’s top doctor is using every power she has to respond to the growing COVID-19 crisis. But with the new measures comes a need for assistance from other levels of government. Matthew Bingley reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?