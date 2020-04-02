Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association helping those self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association has distributed thousands of flyers to neighbourhoods across the country in an effort to help those in need.

Members of the association are trying to get the word out so people know they are there to help as part of the organization’s Neighbourhood Helper campaign.

“Without limiting it to any sort of ethnicity whatsoever, we are reaching out to Canadians as a whole, and this is what our teachings are,” said Zubair Afzal, president of the association.

“And we are making sure we reach out to everyone out there.”

Afzal said a number of individuals from various communities have come forward to help.

“We are also playing our part in making sure we can come through very difficult times by helping each other out,” Afzal said.

Volunteers are helping with everything from running errands to picking up groceries and medication for those who are unable to do so themselves.

Afzal said his organization has also partnered with various charitable organizations, including food banks across Canada.

But he said the association’s efforts go beyond that.

“Even if they are having difficulty, where the charitable organizations or the food banks are short on food, we, as a backup, have purchased our own supplies, which we are delivering, helping individuals,” Afzal explained.

