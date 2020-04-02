Alberta suspends environmental reporting requirements over COVID crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has suspended environmental reporting requirements for industry.

The move comes in a ministerial order signed on Tuesday by Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

It says the suspension is authorized by the state of public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For the next three months, no company will have to comply with any reporting requirements for provincial approvals, registrations or licences.

The order doesn’t apply to drinking-water facilities.

READ MORE: Alberta government took six months to release alarming climate report

Environment Ministry spokeswoman Jess Sinclair says records will continue to be kept, but companies won’t have to meet reporting deadlines.

She says many companies are dealing with reduced workforces and the move was made to accommodate them.

Story continues below advertisement