Canada

Alberta suspends environmental reporting requirements over COVID crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 12:30 pm
UCP MLA Jason Nixon speaks on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
UCP MLA Jason Nixon speaks on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Wes Rosa, Global News

Alberta has suspended environmental reporting requirements for industry.

The move comes in a ministerial order signed on Tuesday by Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

Alberta budget weakens environmental, climate monitoring: Opposition

It says the suspension is authorized by the state of public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the next three months, no company will have to comply with any reporting requirements for provincial approvals, registrations or licences.

The order doesn’t apply to drinking-water facilities.

Alberta government took six months to release alarming climate report

Environment Ministry spokeswoman Jess Sinclair says records will continue to be kept, but companies won’t have to meet reporting deadlines.

She says many companies are dealing with reduced workforces and the move was made to accommodate them.

